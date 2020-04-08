Canada Takeout launches TakeOutDay to support restaurants

Like so many industries affected by forced closures and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants in Montreal and across Canada are hurting. Luckily takeout and delivery are keeping some of them afloat, and keeping some of us sane — not only do we miss going out to restaurants, but not all of us have jumped on the bread-baking bandwagon. As of today, April 15, a national campaign called TakeOutDay is urging Canadians to order food from their favourite local restaurants every Wednesday. Several hundred restaurant owners, chefs, culinary leaders and celebrities are banding together in this endeavour under the banner of Canada Takeout.

From the press release:

“Restaurants are vital to the social and economic fabric of communities across Canada, but operating a food-service business is tough, even in the best of times,” says Shanna Munro, Restaurants Canada President and CEO. “Not only was our industry among the first to feel the impacts of COVID-19, we’ve been one of the hardest hit so far, with nearly two thirds of our workforce now lost. We would love to see Canadians embrace #TakeoutDay and support those restaurants who are still able to operate through takeout or delivery.”

“TakeoutDay aims to save more than just businesses — whether it’s the local mom and pop eatery or the popular restaurant that made it onto top dining lists. Our robust and diverse culinary scene is an integral part of Canada’s unique identity and we stand to lose an important part of our culture and heritage if we don’t do our part,” says Canada Takeout spokesperson Pay Chen.

To kick off TakeOutDay, Canada’s Great Kitchen Party (Home Edition) is hosting a variety show on Facebook live tonight at 8 p.m. EST. ■

