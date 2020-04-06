PM Justin Trudeau announces aid for part-time workers, students

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning that additional aid will also be extended to workers who are working, but making less than they would without the Canada Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB), which started to accept applications this morning. While specific details have not been released, the Prime Minister spoke on who will be targeted with these additional relief measures.

“I’m thinking in particular of home care workers or long-term care workers looking after vulnerable seniors,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “And I know there are also a lot of university or college students wondering what kind of job you will get this summer. You need support now, and work is underway to get it to you as soon as possible. For people in all of these situations, we see you. We are going to be there for you, and we are working as hard as we can to get you the support you need.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also hinted at aid for workers whose hours have been cut, who technically do not currently qualify for the Canada Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB), since they have not stopped working entirely. “If your hours have been reduced, for example to say 10 hours or less [per week], we will soon be announcing how you can benefit from the CERB.”

