Food delivery service Foodora is leaving Canada May 11

Foodora, one of the world’s largest food delivery brands, has announced they will be leaving the Canadian market. As food delivery services have arguably never been more in demand, this news comes as quite a surprise. It should be noted, however, that this news comes amid attempts to unionize by Foodora Canada drivers.

Here’s what Foodora had to say in their statement:

“It is with heavy heart that we inform you that Foodora Canada will close its business after five years of operations on May 11, 2020,” the statement said. “We apologize to those of you who relied on Foodora as your go-to food app, and to our employees and partners for how this will impact them.

“Food delivery in Canada has a bright future, we’re proud of the service we built, and the positive impact we had on the entire ecosystem. Now our main priority is to support our employees, riders and restaurant partners during this time. They made Foodora Canada a very special place to be. We’re still here for you until the end of the day on May 11, so feel free to continue using our services until then.” ■

