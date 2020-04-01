9,537 cases of COVID-19 / Coronavirus have been reported across Canada according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Distribution of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 by province or territory in Canada as of March 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT. Map created by NML Geomatics Services for the Public Health Agency of Canada

UPDATED, April 1, 2020, 2:55 p.m. : The latest COVID-19 update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization (WHO) has 9,537 cases of Coronavirus reported across Canada. Please note that the map above reflects the number of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases in Canada as of March 31, 2020 at 11 a.m.

The following are the number of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases by province and territory across Canada:

Ontario 4611

British Columbia 1013

Alberta 754

Quebec 4162

Manitoba 127

Saskatchewan 184

New Brunswick 81

Nova Scotia 173

Newfoundland and Labrador 175

Prince Edward Island 21

Northwest Territories 1

Yukon 5

107 people in Canada have died from COVID-19.

According to the Government of Canada Public Health website, of the COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases recorded as of March 31, 2020 at 11 a.m.:

The date of symptom onset of the first case of COVID-19 in Canada was January 15, 2020.

51% of cases are male

31% of cases are 60 years old and over

Commonly reported symptoms among reported cases include cough (78%), weakness (57%) and headaches (57%).

245 cases have been hospitalized but did not require admission to the ICU and 108 cases required ICU admission

36% of cases are travellers or are close contacts of travellers

