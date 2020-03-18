The streaming app and website is giving us an excuse to catch up on horror movies and TV during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shudder is offering 30 days of free horror during the quarantine

Horror streaming app and website Shudder has announced that they’re offering free streaming for 30 days, as most of us are social distancing at home due to COVID-19.

It’s a perfect time to catch up on horror classics like Halloween, Child’s Play, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Night of the Living Dead. There are also great newer options like Mandy, The Head Hunter and Mayhem.

Sign up here for 30 days of free horror movies and TV shows on Shudder with the promo code SHUTIN. Just don’t let the quarantine get you even more spooked!

Check out Vulture’s Top 40 Best Movies on Shudder for more viewing ideas.

