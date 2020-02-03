Titanic Live premieres in Montreal this week

A 130-piece orchestra will play the blockbuster’s epic score alongside a screening of the 1997 blockbuster.

GFN Productions presents the premiere performances of Titanic Live in Montreal this weekend.

The 1997 James Cameron blockbuster Titanic starring Leonard di Caprio and Kate Winslet will be screened (in its original English version with French subtitles) with James Horner’s score played live by 130 musicians: the Orchestre FILMharmonique, les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal choir and Celtic musicians, all conducted by John Jesensky.

The events are happening this weekend, on Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9, at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

175 Ste-Catherine W. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m., $59.95-$136.95. Buy tickets and see more details here.

