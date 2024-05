Don’t panic if you hear a loud siren between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The City of Montreal has issued an alert about an emergency siren test being conducted across Montreal today. The system is in place to warn the public about toxic leaks of hazardous materials.

The public is being advised to not be overly alarmed when the emergency siren sounds between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“This Wednesday, May 8, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., a test of warning sirens will take place in Montreal.”

Here is the siren test schedule for participating factories across Montreal:

From 9 a.m. to 9:10 a.m.: Lactalis Canada

From 9:20 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Brasserie Labatt

From 9:40 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.: Bœuf Mérite, Metro Richelieu

From 10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.: Cold storage Total

10 to 10:30 a.m.: Dural – Multibond

From 1:10 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Saputo Dairy Products Canada (Saint-Laurent)

From 1:40 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.: Suncor Energy Products – Sulfur plant

From 2 p.m. to 2 p.m. 10: Entreprise Indorama PTA Montréal

From 2:20 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Saputo Dairy Products Canada (Saint-Léonard)

From 2:40 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.: Pêcheries Atlantiques du Québec, Metro Richelieu

Le 8 mai, la Ville de Montréal procédera à un test de sirènes d'alerte. Entre 13h10 et 13h30, vous pourrez entendre la sirène dans un certain périmètre de l'arrondissement. Profitez de ce test pour connaître les gestes à poser en cas de fuite toxique : https://t.co/08ZEN9SJsA pic.twitter.com/ZUC6RVaT8F — AhuntsicCartierville (@AhuntsicCartier) May 2, 2024

To hear what the siren sounds like (a cross between an emergency vehicle siren and an extremely loud slide whistle), please watch the video below.

