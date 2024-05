What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, May 8

Toronto indie rock band Packs plays Casa del Popolo

POP Montreal program launch event at WILLS

Habitat Sonore Montreal playlist begins at PHI Centre, through Aug. 11

🔊 Habitat Sonore: Summer Program Revealed! 🔊

🎵 Daft Punk – Random Access Memories

🎵 Playlist – Music That Moves Montreal

🎵 Wake Island and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh – خُلق/هُجر | Born to Leave

🎵 KALLITECHNIS – MOOD RING https://t.co/zAuZy2R8uD pic.twitter.com/kJq6TjvyLE — PHI (@direphi) April 11, 2024

Norté Tropical: Nastasia Y, Dumai Dunai & more (Ukraine/Latinx solidarity) at le Ministère

Queer comedy night with Eve Parker Finley at NDQ

