What to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, February 12

Unemployed or poorly employed Montrealers between the ages of 18 and 40 are invited to the YES Montreal Career and Job Fair Mixer. Participants can apply for one or more of the 20 job openings posted at the event and connect with reps from over 15 companies looking to hire. YES suggests that you bring copies of your resumé and dress accordingly. St-Jax Church (1439 Ste-Catherine W.), 11:30 a.m.– 2 p.m., free

LCC middle school students perform an original fairy-tale/Netflix-series satire called Orange Is the New Glass, and all proceeds are going to Australian bushfire relief. LCC (4092 Royal), 6:30 p.m., by donation

Canadian writer and activist Desmond Cole will discuss his new book The Skin We’re In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power with Emilie Nicolas at la Petite Drawn & Quarterly. The book has been D&Q’s bestseller since it was released a couple of weeks ago, and a large crowd is expected tonight. The event will be broadcast live at the store’s primary location at 211 Bernard, for the expected overflow. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m., free

Finally, Raleigh, North Carolina rapper Rapsody released her third record Eve last summer, and tonight she’s bringing her tour to le Belmont. Opening the show are Sa-Roc and Heather Victoria. 4483 St-Laurent, 8’p.m., $24

