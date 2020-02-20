IleSoniq 2020 lineup includes Tiësto, Deadmau5 and Sean Paul

The lineup for the seventh edition of Montreal’s EDM festival just dropped.

The godfather of EDM, Tiësto, Canadian EDM superstar Deadmau5 and dancehall legend Sean Paul are playing IleSoniq 2020.

Phase one of the lineup for IleSoniq’s first edition of the new decade also features France’s DJ Snake b2b “his sometimes-partner-in-crime” Maala, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby and L.A.-based 416 bros Loud Luxury. See all the newly announced names here:

IleSoniq 2020 lineup including Tiësto, Deadmau5 and Sean Paul

IleSoniq 2020 will take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8. Passes are on sale now, for $210 or $285 for Gold Passes, taxes and service fees included. Look here for details.

