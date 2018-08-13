PHOTOS: ÎleSoniq style

ÎleSoniq. Photo by Mackenzie Lad

Kandi, mesh, neon, glitter and groups of guys and girls in matching outfits are some of the evergreen looks at Montreal’s EDM festival ÎleSoniq, which went down this past Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10-11.

For more about the 2018 edition of the Parc Jean-Drapeau blowout, see our report here and our gallery of artists on stage and fans in the crowd here.

Here’s some of the style that caught our eye this year:

