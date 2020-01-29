The best events happening in the city, daily.

What to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, January 29

Firstly, a solemn commemoration of the 2017 attack on Quebec City’s Great Mosque is happening at Place Pasteur. 1430 St-Denis, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Whether you’re a regular or a newb, tonight is a fine night to visit Annexe St-Ambroise in Montreal. The solid Southwest pub will be serving up $1 oysters while supplies last. 5080 St-Ambroise, 6 p.m.

Get creative at the Queer Bodies Life Drawing session at MAI. BYO materials and note that the poses will be brief, between 2 and 25 minutes. A discussion led by Élyanne Coursol-Dion will follow the session. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 6:30–9:30 p.m., $12.83

“Detective jazz” artist Fish Jones brings “Film Noir soundtracks, ’70s spy chase scenes and modern beat scene” vibes to l’Escalier. 552 Ste-Catherine E., 7–9 p.m., price unlisted

For a night of diverse experimental music, la Sotterenea is the place to be. Provisional Mailorder, Lefebvre/Chayer and Elizabeth Millar, Alex Eastley & James Goddard will perform. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Happening Gourmand also continues to offer an incentive to oust foodies on a budget from their homes in the dead of winter. Through Feb. 9, participating Old Montreal restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners (also, in some cases brunches) for $17 to $35. See all the details here.

Finally, Montreal’s archaeology museum Pointe-à-Callière, The Incas: Treasures of Peru paints a picture of flora and fauna, agriculture, rites, ceramics, metallurgy and sculpture in pre-Inca and Inca civilizations and Andean culture. Among the exhibition’s nearly 300 items are ornaments, jewellery, vases, clothing and accessories and feather and textile pieces. 150 Place Royale, Montreal, Tue–Fri 10 a.m.–5 p.m., 11 a.m.–5 p.m. weekends, $19.13/$17.39 seniors/$13.05 for 13-30-year-olds/$6.95 for kids 5–12

