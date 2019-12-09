Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

Nov 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Millagram

Arts, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

Another December day, another holiday shopping event: This Petite Patrie Pop-up, featuring clothes, accessories, home decor and eco-conscious items by six local designers, starts today and runs through Sunday, Dec. 15. Miljours Studio (426 Beaubien E.), 11 a.m.–6 p.m., open till 8 p.m. Thu/Fri, closing 5 p.m. Sunday

Jazz/pop/dance act Millagram, backed by a bass, drums and keys trio) plays a show at Resonance, using the opportunity to film and record their live set. 5175A Parc, 6–8 p.m., $8 suggested donation

A retrospective of work by the late French filmmaker Agnès Varda begins today at the Cinémathèque Québécoise with her 1965 feature La Bonheur (7 p.m.) and a collection of shorts (8:45 p.m.). 335 de Maisonneuve E., $11/$10 students & seniors

Synth nerds get down to Eastern Block for Modular Mondays, feat. performances, discussions, reviews and tips. 7240 Clark, 7:30 p.m., BYO gear

