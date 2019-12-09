The top events happening in the city, daily.

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Another December day, another holiday shopping event: This Petite Patrie Pop-up, featuring clothes, accessories, home decor and eco-conscious items by six local designers, starts today and runs through Sunday, Dec. 15. Miljours Studio (426 Beaubien E.), 11 a.m.–6 p.m., open till 8 p.m. Thu/Fri, closing 5 p.m. Sunday

Jazz/pop/dance act Millagram, backed by a bass, drums and keys trio) plays a show at Resonance, using the opportunity to film and record their live set. 5175A Parc, 6–8 p.m., $8 suggested donation

A retrospective of work by the late French filmmaker Agnès Varda begins today at the Cinémathèque Québécoise with her 1965 feature La Bonheur (7 p.m.) and a collection of shorts (8:45 p.m.). 335 de Maisonneuve E., $11/$10 students & seniors

Synth nerds get down to Eastern Block for Modular Mondays, feat. performances, discussions, reviews and tips. 7240 Clark, 7:30 p.m., BYO gear

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.