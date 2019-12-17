Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

Nov 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Ciné-Quiz au Major Tom de Décembre!

Arts, to do list

by CultMTL

Frustrated that The Irishman is too long, old and kind of dry? Try watching Martin Scorsese’s stone cold classic Goodfellas, screening tonight at Bar le Ritz PDB care of Kopfkino. 179 Jean-Talon W., screening begins at 8 p.m., $5, free popcorn, BYO snacks

Cult MTL’s own film editor Alex Rose and contributing film critic Yannick Belzil co-host a Ciné-Quiz at Major Tom. 2487 Rachel E., 8 p.m.

NYC-based avant-garde indie rock band Underorder plays Brasserie Beaubien with support from locals Lazor Blade and Santosh Lalonde. 73 Beaubien E.,  8 p.m., price unlisted

Improv concert series Mardi Spaghetti presents a Pièces Détachées night at Casa del Popolo, featuring a stack of musicians mixing it up in different configurations. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

