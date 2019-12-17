The top events happening in the city, daily.

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Frustrated that The Irishman is too long, old and kind of dry? Try watching Martin Scorsese’s stone cold classic Goodfellas, screening tonight at Bar le Ritz PDB care of Kopfkino. 179 Jean-Talon W., screening begins at 8 p.m., $5, free popcorn, BYO snacks

Cult MTL’s own film editor Alex Rose and contributing film critic Yannick Belzil co-host a Ciné-Quiz at Major Tom. 2487 Rachel E., 8 p.m.

NYC-based avant-garde indie rock band Underorder plays Brasserie Beaubien with support from locals Lazor Blade and Santosh Lalonde. 73 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., price unlisted

Improv concert series Mardi Spaghetti presents a Pièces Détachées night at Casa del Popolo, featuring a stack of musicians mixing it up in different configurations. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.