Here’s what to do in Montreal today

The Christmas edition of Bazar Vintage Montréal is going down at Église St-Jean Berchmans, where 40 exhibitors will be selling their retro Yuletide decor and toys, antique furniture and jewellery, vintage winter apparel and other charming old stuff and curiosities. 1871 Rosemont, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Black Rose Books celebrates 50 years of radical publishing with a full day book sale, author discussions, dinner, live music and a DJ party. Alternatives (3720 Parc), 12–11 p.m.

Hey Rosetta singer Tim Baker, who released an album called Forever Overhead this year, plays a solo show at l’Astral. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m, $28

Punk, industrial and electronic sounds come together at la Sala Rossa and downstairs space la Sotterenea tonight, with a dozen acts including New Orleans punk band Special Interest and Montreal synth wave duo Essaie Pas. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20/$25

The Best pop music of 2019 is promised at the third edition of 21st century pop dance party Thank You Next, happening at Bar le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10

