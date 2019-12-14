Who we are...

Special Interest

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

The Christmas edition of Bazar Vintage Montréal is going down at Église St-Jean Berchmans, where 40 exhibitors will be selling their retro Yuletide decor and toys, antique furniture and jewellery, vintage winter apparel and other charming old stuff and curiosities. 1871 Rosemont, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Black Rose Books celebrates 50 years of radical publishing with a full day book sale, author discussions, dinner, live music and a DJ party. Alternatives (3720 Parc), 12–11 p.m.

Hey Rosetta singer Tim Baker, who released an album called Forever Overhead this year, plays a solo show at l’Astral. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m, $28 

Punk, industrial and electronic sounds come together at la Sala Rossa and downstairs space la Sotterenea tonight, with a dozen acts including New Orleans punk band Special Interest and Montreal synth wave duo Essaie Pas. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20/$25

The Best pop music of 2019 is promised at the third edition of 21st century pop dance party Thank You Next, happening at Bar le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10

