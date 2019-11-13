Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Empty Vessels is a 30-minute immersive audiovisual installation presented in the Satosphere dome by Montreal Life Support and Woulg, and you’ve got four more opportunities to check it out, tonight through Nov.16. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25

Catch the double launch of Adèle Barclay’s poetry book Renaissance Normcore and Klara du Plessis’s chapbook of essays, Unfurl. La Petite Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard), 7–9 p.m.

Circuit Bend proposes a night of electronic music, glitch and noise with Chasmo, Fxbip and Gives. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted

The second edition of the Growve Comedy Jam at Turbo Haüs invites comics to the stage between bands. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.