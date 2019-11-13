Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Empty Vessels by Montreal Life Support & Woulg

To Do List: Wednesday, November 13

Empty Vessels is a 30-minute immersive audiovisual installation presented in the Satosphere dome by Montreal Life Support and Woulg, and you’ve got four more opportunities to check it out, tonight through Nov.16. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25

Catch the double launch of Adèle Barclay’s poetry book Renaissance Normcore and Klara du Plessis’s chapbook of essays, Unfurl. La Petite Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard), 7–9 p.m.

Circuit Bend proposes a night of electronic music, glitch and noise with Chasmo, Fxbip and Gives. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted

The second edition of the Growve Comedy Jam at Turbo Haüs invites comics to the stage between bands. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.