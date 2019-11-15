Feed your need for hardcore, death metal, garage rock and psych

PLUS a local band plays their final gig and a new Montreal label launches its first record.

This fine piece of journalism is supposed to come out dutifully every Thursday but I was sick as fuck and am only now coming out of my cold coma as mucous pours out of my nose like a faucet. Many apologies for any Thursday-night giggers I might not have hipped you to, but fear not as there is still plenty to go around, including a 20th anniversary show from local garage dwellers, banjo-driven hardcore and a visit from the grandpappies of death metal. Hint: the singer was born without a neck.

Friday: There is a new rock ‘n’ roll label in town headed up by Pale Lips bassist Jamie Rae called Reta Records, which will be launching a new jammer called Red Guitar by the Bambies at Bistro de Paris with the sleazy rock ‘n’ roll support of Jonesy and Street Panther. This should get messy. 4536 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price not listed

For some teeth-gnashing thrash, you are to report to Katacombes to catch Homicide with Infared, Helpless and Raider. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$20

If I hadn’t been sick as a dog, I would’ve told you about les Breastfeeders‘ (one of Montreal’s best live bands) show at l’Esco last night but thankfully they’ve added a night and will once again blast away at l’Esco as part of their 20th anniversary. If you have not seen the garage fuzz explosion of les Breastfeeders, do not miss this. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $25.47

If you’ve never heard the sonic beat-down of In the Name of Havoc, this will be your last chance as their gig at Turbo Haüs tonight will be their final gigger. Kissing them goodbye will be openers Gorvish and Dissymmetry. 2040 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $10

My big pick of the week is the banjo-driven noisy hardcore of Show Me the Body, playing Sala with openers Gazm and Urochromes. If you dig your hardcore with a heaping amount of blips and bleeps and like a good circle pit, you will not want to miss this. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price not listed

Saturday: A show that is certainly going to packed to the rafters will be psych warlords Moon Duo with ample support from Suuns singer Ben Shemie at SAT. Better get there early — you’ve been warned. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $18/$20

The wonderful wench behind the Barfly bar and ex-crooner for the band Half Measures — Amanda — is hosting her annual birthday bash at Barfly with her two fave local rockers, Ashtray Heart and DJ Mickey Dagger. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price not listed

Down at l’Esco, you can catch the dark post-punk of Bleu Nuit with the Garage stomp of Double Date With Death. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $10

If you’re looking for some serious punk rock shenanigans, you can point yer shiny new cherry red Docs in the direction of Turbo Haüs to catch Pussy Stench, Venomenon, Cross Dog and the Sunset Drip. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

For a night of pure grind/death metal performed by people who practically invented the genre, you will definitely want to worship at the altar of Cannibal Corpse with Thy Art is Murder and Perdition Temple at MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $35.50/$39

Tuesday: If you were hoping to squeeze into the Clan of Xymox gigger at Katacombes with the Bellwether Syndicate, Automelodi and man about town DJ Mickey Dagger and aren’t grippin’ tix, you’re fucked as this is long sold out. Get it together, ya simp.

Current Obsession: The High Numbers, live at the Railway Hotel October 20 1964

