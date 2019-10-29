Who we are...

King Princess

to-do list

Tuesday, October 29

by CultMTL

* King Princess with Girlpool and DenimPussy
* Alternative Media Fair
* Midsommar screening
* Yoko Ono book launch
* Interview with the Vampire screening

The Concordia Co-op Bookstore’s monthly Alternative Media Fair is on today, uniting publishers, writers, zinesters, activists and others who work outside mainstream media to meet the public and present their work. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Ari Aster’s Midsommar screens as part of Université de Montréal’s Ciné-Campus screening series, preceded by the short film Le Réfrigérateur by UdeM alumnus Mathieu Gauvin. Pavillon J.A. De Sève, 2332 Edouard-Montpetit, Centre d’Essai, 6th floor, 4:45 p.m., $5/$4 students

The Phi Foundation for Contemporary Arts hosts the launch of a book that chronicles the major Yoko Ono exhibition Liberté Conquérante/Growing Freedom. The book will be sold at a $5 discount at $20. 465 St-Jean, 5–7 p.m., free entry

Kopfkino gets into Halloween mode with a screening of Neil Jordan’s Interview With the Vampire, with free Halloween candy to snack on. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $5

NYC indie pop style singer-songwriter King Princess plays MTelus with openers Girlpool and DenimPussy. Check out our interview with King Princess here. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $43.75

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.