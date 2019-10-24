The Queen of All Things Dark, just in time for Halloween

As we Hallowieners move into the best holiday season of the year, there are still some killer gigs before the glut of Halloween shows happen next weekend. For those of you who can’t wait, local label Fishbum have a sweet gig paying tribute to two classic — and dare I say hotsy totsy — bands as well as some sick black metal, a visit from the Queen of All Things Dark and an amazing supergroup that nobody has heard yet. Freak out!!!

Thursday: This is a no-brainer: There’s a benefit for the Cabot Square community, and more specifically for Resilience Montreal, which helps at-risk people in the area. Not only is this a worthy cause, but it’s happening at Turbo Haüs and will feature three rad bands, namely sweet-riff lords the Sick Things with Bird of Paradise and Georgette. 2040 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $20/PWYC

Friday: In more benefit news, there has been a night set up to help Dropdead, who got their shit lifted at the last Earslaughter festival. Giving you inspiration to bring your wallet down to Katacombes will be Fractured, Death Nap, Cystic Embalment and Chou. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., PWYC

The fine loveable hunks at Fishbum Records are getting out of the Halloween gate early when they host a night of tributes at l’Esco featuring Johnny Sweet and the Undertones paying tribute to Iggy Pop and the Stooges while Binoculars and friends pay tribute to Devo. This can’t be anything other than fucking rad. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

The spirit and the heft of punk rock are strong in Lowebrau, who are playing Sala’s snazzy basement la Sotternea with Formal Sins, Areal and Noizvalv. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Saturday: In even more tribute news, you will want to make it down to God’s favourite place to tie one on — Barfly — to catch the Raymonds‘ tribute to the best band ever. I’ll let you guess which band they are paying tribute to. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Sunday: Oddly enough this traditionally dead night of the week is holding my two big picks of the week. First off is the amazing Chelsea Wolfe, who after numerous records and tours is seriously hitting her stride. You can see Ms.Wolfe with Ioanna Bika at le National. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $30/$35

My second big pick is a mystery as I have never heard a note of Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, but with a backing back that features Melvins member and the greatest rock drummer of all time Dale Crover, producer Toshi Kasai and a member of Coliseum, this can’t be anything but the tits. Opening is the debut of locals Creve at Turbo Haüs. Also take note that this gig is cheaper than most local band bills. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10/$12

For a night of downhome rock ‘n’ roll, head down to l’Escogriffe to check out Titus Andronicus with Mal Blum. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $18/$25

Monday: For a killer night of Black Metal superiority, you could do a lot worse than to check out Immolation with Blood Incantation, Phobocosm and Oath Div 666 at Foufs. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $25/$30

Tuesday: The Eardrum Buzz experimental music series at Barfly hits its 51st edition with a whopper of a gig featuring Maggot Breeder with Xn. 4062A St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., free as the wind

Wednesday: As we hump up to Halloween, get yer swampy horror punk at l’Esco with les Necrophiliacs with Mr. Hawk and Brain Condom. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

For a night of pop and punk and costumes, you can catch Sugar Coma at la Vitrola with Noi Ya, the Le7tover and Vile Hussy. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Current Obsession: Motorhead, 1979 boxset

