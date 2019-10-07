Monday, October 7

* Coach House book launches * Cinema Politica premieres Toxic Beauty * Chat and debate viewing with Marc Miller * Another Debate viewing party * The Comet Is Coming show * Lewis Capaldi show

Poetry fans please report to la Petite Drawn & Quarterly for a launch of new work by KB Thors, Andrew Zawacki and Vincent Pagé, care of Coach House Books. 176 Bernard, 7–9 p.m.

Cinema Politica Concordia presents the premiere of Toxic Beauty, a documentary about the dangers of the beauty and healthcare for the environment and for our health. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H110, 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Ville Marie/Sud Ouest/Ile des Soeurs Liberal candidate Marc Miller hosts a discussion and debate-viewing event at his riding office in Little Burgundy. 1318 Notre-Dame W., 6–9 p.m.

The Plateau/McGill Ghetto location of Ye Olde Orchard Pub plays host to another debate viewing party, where CBC’s English-language face-off between federal party leaders will be broadcast and McGill groups backing the Liberals, NDP and Green parties will be present to chat and (hopefully) party. A McGill ID gets you 15 per cent off drinks. 20 Prince-Arthur E., 7–9 p.m.

As part of the Jazz Fest’s year-round programming, British “apocalyptic space funk” trio the Comet Is Coming are playing l’Astral with support from superior Montreal DJ Lexis. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $34.75

Due to a spike in buzz over the Scottish singer-songwriter (whose debut Montreal show has already been moved to a bigger venue), tickets may or may not still be available to see Lewis Capaldi at Olympia. Try Facebook or on-site scalpers if you’re desperate. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.