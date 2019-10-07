Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.







Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Toxic Beauty (2019)

to-do list

Monday, October 7

by CultMTL

* Coach House book launches
* Cinema Politica premieres Toxic Beauty
* Chat and debate viewing with Marc Miller
* Another Debate viewing party
* The Comet Is Coming show
* Lewis Capaldi show

Poetry fans please report to la Petite Drawn & Quarterly for a launch of new work by KB Thors, Andrew Zawacki and Vincent Pagé, care of Coach House Books. 176 Bernard, 7–9 p.m.

Cinema Politica Concordia presents the premiere of Toxic Beauty, a documentary about the dangers of the beauty and healthcare for the environment and for our health. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H110, 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Ville Marie/Sud Ouest/Ile des Soeurs Liberal candidate Marc Miller hosts a discussion and debate-viewing event at his riding office in Little Burgundy. 1318 Notre-Dame W., 6–9 p.m.

The Plateau/McGill Ghetto location of Ye Olde Orchard Pub plays host to another debate viewing party, where CBC’s English-language face-off between federal party leaders will be broadcast and McGill groups backing the Liberals, NDP and Green parties will be present to chat and (hopefully) party. A McGill ID gets you 15 per cent off drinks. 20 Prince-Arthur E., 7–9 p.m.

As part of the Jazz Fest’s year-round programming, British  “apocalyptic space funk” trio the Comet Is Coming are playing l’Astral with support from superior Montreal DJ Lexis. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $34.75

Due to a spike in buzz over the Scottish singer-songwriter (whose debut Montreal show has already been moved to a bigger venue), tickets may or may not still be available to see Lewis Capaldi at Olympia. Try Facebook or on-site scalpers if you’re desperate. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.