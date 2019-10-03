It’s a legendary kind of week

Kings of psych, local rockers and rollers, something for the greasers and more great gigs over the next seven days.

Phew!!! A Varning from Montreal and POP Montreal are done for another year and the gig calendar is calming down a bit, but if you dig searing psych, classic hardcore, post-punk and solid fuzz-festooned jam rock, you will hardly sleep this week. Read on my street urchins, and for fuck’s sake keep your stick on the ice.

Thursday: If you can get out of work early, you can make the launch of Primitive Feelings by the High Dials at l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 5 p.m., free

After the High Dials shindig, drag yer drunken carcass to Barfly to catch the swampy blues of the Hydra-matics. 4062A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., PWYC

Friday: The second edition of End Ex is happening on Van Horne with performances by Marie-Douce St. Jacques, Moshi Moshi, Ensemble Habitant, Emilie Mouchous, Voish and Genevieve Liboiron, Jasmin/Bourgault, Sarah Albu, Sound of the Mountain and E-Mi-Li. 185 Van Horne, 8 p.m., $10/PWYC

Legendary New York producer Martin Bisi (Sonic Youth, Prong, Dinosaur Jr. etc.) will be coming back to town to celebrate the 40th year of his legendary recording studio B.C. Joining him at the celebrations at l’Esco is Trafic des Airs and DBPS. 4461 S- Denis, 9 p.m., $13.16

Those of you who like classic Reagan-era hardcore will want to show up for the return of Beantown hockey punks Slapshot when they put a Broadstreet Bully smackdown on Katacombes with Offside, King Cans and more. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $29.09

Slapshot is certainly classic, so staying in the same classic vein, but more in the post-punk direction, Berlin’s Pink Turns Blue plays la Vitrola with Morte Psiquica and Perestroika. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$18

Saturday: After slaying the Barfly a couple of Monday nights ago, Priors return after a two-week stint in the U.S., and if they don’t kill each other at soundcheck, will slay again at Turbo Haüs with Plastic Heads and more, with DJ Mathieu Beauséjour keeping things as cool as ice on the bar side. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price not listed

If you’re wondering just how a drunk Barfly can possibly get, go to the legendary eyesore on the Main at 6 p.m. for Uncle Costa’s 50th Birthday Bash. Festivities start with a BBQ, then Costa will trade in his apron for a mic to sing the new Vulgar Deli record for a film shoot to be used for their new tender ballad “Fuck Yourself.” This will get messy AF. 4062A St-Laurent, 6 p.m. BBQ, 10 p.m. show, free

For those of you who like to pile up your hair to be closer to God (or just wish you were Fonzy), march your creepers in the direction of Foufs for Tiger Army, Kate Clover and Bats in the Belfry. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $25/$30

Tuesday: My big pick of the week lands on Tuesday night and a great choice to start out your night would be 48th edition of weekly experimental showcase night Eardrum Buzz at Barfly. This week features Frederico Balducci with man about town Ruel Ordonez. Note the early time on this one though and uh, it’s absolutely free. 4062A St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., free

After getting your frontal lobes rearranged at Barfly, make tracks down to l’Esco to catch one of the best bands ever to fly under the psych umbrella: Dutch/U.K. psych warlords the Legendary Pink Dots. If you dig the current crop of psych kids, you will definitely want to next-level and see this night of exquisite mind fuck. Taking up the sweat act slot will be Orbit Service. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $29.25

Wednesday: True that the Legendary Pink Dots elbowed in as my big pick of the week but a close second are instrumental jammers Earthless, who will solo endlessly at Fairmount with Maggot Brain and Sacri Monti. If you have ever ventured into Steve’s Music Store on a Saturday afternoon and it was totally awesome as opposed to completely sucking, that’s Earthless. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $20/$25

Current Obsession: The Beatles, Abbey Road 50th anniversary edition

