Monday, October 28

This month’s edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s New Reads Book Club features Home Remedies, the debut novel by Chinese Canadian author Xuan Juliana Wang, an exploration of “the new and changing face of Chinese youth.” 176 Bernard, 7 p.m., free

Cinema Politica presents a queer double bill tonight, including the Quebec premiere of the American documentary The Archivettes, featuring the founders of the Lesbian Herstory Archives and a group that “came to together to combat lesbian invisibility,” along with Eye on the Guy, about the 1950s/‘60s gay subculture of physique photography in Montreal.1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110, 7 p.m., $5–$10

An ambitious new pop/rock musical called Mythic is on at the Segal Centre, combining the story of Persephone from Greek mythology with contemporary culture and music, casting gods as rock stars, politicians and socialites. The show is on through Nov. 19. 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 8 p.m., $53/$50 seniors/$30 under 30

Break out your best Halloween costume and vy for prizes at the annual Spooktacular edition of weekly stand-up soirée There’s Something Funny Going On, featuring a dozen comics including host Kayla de Leon. 3958 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., PWYC

For a more intense Halloween party, Void at la Sotterenea sounds like a serious dance/costume party, promising “pleasures beyond our human realm.” 4848 St-Laurent (basement), 11 p.m., $5/$10 without costume

