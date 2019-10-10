Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

FNC's Nights

Guides

Friday, October 11th

by CultMTL

* Dolemite Is My Name opens
* Le Cartel gallery launch
* Writers In The Round
* Life Lessons Live Comedy Talk Show: Spooky Edition
* FNC × Igloofest Montréal
* Comedy at the Artloft

If you can’t wait till the critically acclaimed blaxploitation film Dolemite Is My Name starts streaming on Netflix on Oct. 25, it’s screening at Cinéma Moderne and Dollar Cinema.

Check out a brand new gallery and event space at the launch of le Cartel, featuring music, street art and fashion. 160 St-Viateur E. #108, 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

Healing and small dishes of food are promised at Writers in the Round at Ursa, with music by Sule Heitner, Matt Lipscombe and David Sanders. 5589 Parc, 8 p.m., $10

Keith Waterfield and Leighland Beckman’s recurring Life Lessons Comedy Talk Show is on at Mainline Theatre. 3997 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$8 students

As the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma continues, so do FNC’s nightly parties at Coeur des Sciences UQAM. Tonight’s event (co-produced with Igloofest) features DJs Regularfantasy and Esther Côté. 175 Président-Kennedy,  9 p.m., free

Comedy at the Artloft presents headliner Aba Atlas, as well as sets by four other comics and host Quinn McMorrow. 4152 St-Laurent, 10:30 p.m., $10, BYOB

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

