Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

to-do list

Tuesday, September 10

by CultMTL

Try your hand at art at the weekly Tuesday Night Figure Drawing session at Anticafé, one of several drawing classes examined in our article Life drawing in Montreal. 294 Ste-Catherine W., 6 p.m. 

This month’s edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s True Reads Book Club examines Three Women, “a groundbreaking portrait of erotic longing in today’s America” by journalist Lisa Taddeo. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

If you want to apply for a grant but are feeling intimidated by the process, MainLine Theatre’s Amy Blackmore is hosting an English-language grant-writing workshop tonight. 3997 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., PWYC/by donation

If you missed its theatrical run back in June, catch the directorial debut of actress Monia Chokri, La femme de mon frère — which greatly impressed our film editor Alex Rose (and you can see our interview with Chokri and star Anne-Elisabeth Bossé from Cannes here) — the film will be screened outdoors at the Université de Montréal’s Place Laurentienne, preceded by a short called Katmandou by student Laurence Garneau. 3200 Jean-Brillant (in case of rain, the screening will move to Centre d’essai de l’UdeM, on the 6th floor of the Pavillon J.-A.-DeSève, 2332 Édouard-Montpetit), 8 p.m.

12 Nudes is the latest record by Chicago-born, Oakland-based singer, songwriter and musician Ezra Furman, an album that drew inspiration from “spiritual heroes” Jay Reatard and Canadian author Anne Carson. Check out the art rocker’s punk poetry tonight at Bar le Ritz, where he’ll play with openers Stef Chura and Loïc April. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

