Tuesday, September 10

Try your hand at art at the weekly Tuesday Night Figure Drawing session at Anticafé, one of several drawing classes examined in our article Life drawing in Montreal. 294 Ste-Catherine W., 6 p.m.

This month’s edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s True Reads Book Club examines Three Women, “a groundbreaking portrait of erotic longing in today’s America” by journalist Lisa Taddeo. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

If you want to apply for a grant but are feeling intimidated by the process, MainLine Theatre’s Amy Blackmore is hosting an English-language grant-writing workshop tonight. 3997 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., PWYC/by donation

If you missed its theatrical run back in June, catch the directorial debut of actress Monia Chokri, La femme de mon frère — which greatly impressed our film editor Alex Rose (and you can see our interview with Chokri and star Anne-Elisabeth Bossé from Cannes here) — the film will be screened outdoors at the Université de Montréal’s Place Laurentienne, preceded by a short called Katmandou by student Laurence Garneau. 3200 Jean-Brillant (in case of rain, the screening will move to Centre d’essai de l’UdeM, on the 6th floor of the Pavillon J.-A.-DeSève, 2332 Édouard-Montpetit), 8 p.m.

12 Nudes is the latest record by Chicago-born, Oakland-based singer, songwriter and musician Ezra Furman, an album that drew inspiration from “spiritual heroes” Jay Reatard and Canadian author Anne Carson. Check out the art rocker’s punk poetry tonight at Bar le Ritz, where he’ll play with openers Stef Chura and Loïc April. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

