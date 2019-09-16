Monday, September 16

While the Botanical Gardens’ annual Gardens of Light event is ongoing, the Feux Follets show at Parc Jean-Drapeau (which, like Gardens, is on through Oct. 31) promises “way more than just a Chinese lantern festival” — Feux Follets’s immersive structures are made with Chinese lanterns and supplemented by a drone light show. 2 Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, site open between 6:30–10 p.m. nightly, $34.49/$28.74 students/$11.50 kids/$80.48 family of four

Tonight, tomorrow and Friday, Montreal dancer and choreographer Katie Ward presents Imaginationreality at la Chapelle. Note that there’s a reduced price tonight. 3700 St-Dominique, $15 tonight, $33.50/$28.50 students, seniors, art pros, neighbourhood resident, partner, under 30

The 10th edition of the Festival Stop Motion Montréal begins today and runs through Sunday, offering a look into the endlessly fascinating world of stop-motion animation and filmmaking, encouraging kids and adults alike to attend its various workshops, masterclasses and screenings (including world premieres). This year’s edition focuses on video games, virtual reality and hybrid projects. Various locations, mostly around Concordia University, $13.05 per event, $70 festival pass/$65 students

Following the 2018 release of her sophomore album Historian, Richmond, VA indie rocker Lucy Dacus has released a handful of singles this year, the latest being “Forever Half Mast,” a smart and heartfelt union of the personal and the political with a melancholy pop twang. For the full effect, check out her show tonight at the intimate downtown space l’Astral, with openers Quinn Christopherson and Taylor Janzen. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $23

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.