Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Monday, September 16

by CultMTL

* Feux Follets at Parc Jean-Drapeau
* Imaginationreality at La Chapelle
* Festival Stop Motion Montréal
* Lucy Dacus at l’Astral

While the Botanical Gardens’ annual Gardens of Light event is ongoing, the Feux Follets show at Parc Jean-Drapeau (which, like Gardens, is on through Oct. 31) promises “way more than just a Chinese lantern festival” — Feux Follets’s immersive structures are made with Chinese lanterns and supplemented by a drone light show. 2 Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, site open between 6:30–10 p.m. nightly, $34.49/$28.74 students/$11.50 kids/$80.48 family of four

Tonight, tomorrow and Friday, Montreal dancer and choreographer Katie Ward presents Imaginationreality at la Chapelle. Note that there’s a reduced price tonight. 3700 St-Dominique, $15 tonight, $33.50/$28.50 students, seniors, art pros, neighbourhood resident, partner, under 30

The 10th edition of the Festival Stop Motion Montréal begins today and runs through Sunday, offering a look into the endlessly fascinating world of stop-motion animation and filmmaking, encouraging kids and adults alike to attend its various workshops, masterclasses and screenings (including world premieres). This year’s edition focuses on video games, virtual reality and hybrid projects. Various locations, mostly around Concordia University, $13.05 per event, $70 festival pass/$65 students

Following the 2018 release of her sophomore album Historian, Richmond, VA indie rocker Lucy Dacus has released a handful of singles this year, the latest being “Forever Half Mast,” a smart and heartfelt union of the personal and the political with a melancholy pop twang. For the full effect, check out her show tonight at the intimate downtown space l’Astral, with openers Quinn Christopherson and Taylor Janzen. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $23

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.