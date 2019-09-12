This is the biggest week for killer shows in 2019

…so far. Three festivals, two classic ’90s U.K. bands, a seven-way battle of the shows on Friday and more.

This week is definitely the most packed seven days of great live music so far this year, and if you like metal, the weekend is insane — just take a peek at Friday. Although metal will definitely rule the weekend there are also some killer garage and psych fests happening, along with two classic ’90s U.K. bands and a whole shit-ton more. Better buckle up for this one.

Thursday: The Triangle Fest is taking over the block of St-Denis occupied by l’Esco, Rockette and Quai des Brumes this weekend, starting tonight: Let’s all show a little gratitude to Triangle for getting local psych fugg-ups Uubbuurruu out of their self-imposed exile to liquefy some brain cells at l’Esco with Fox Face and Orchids. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $11.60

If you’re in mood for some polka punk — and frankly, who isn’t? — you will want to go down to Katacombes to catch the Dreadnoughts with the Anti Queens and rawk power of the Lookout. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $22

Friday: Yumpity yimmints this weekend is just fucking sick for crazy shows and things really start heating up with the almighty Sleep with Japanese psychonauts Boris at MTelus. Sleep. Boris. Together! Fun fact: this was originally two separate headliners at different venues but due to an online petition, the promoters merged the two shows. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $36/$40

If you like your metal, this weekend is fuggin’ nuts. One of the best bands Montreal has ever produced — Voivod — is going toe to toe with Quebec Death Fest and Sleep/Boris. Voivod is playing Corona with Revocation, Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains and Conjurer. Korguuuuul!!! 2490 Notre-Dame W., 6:30 p.m., $39

Those of you who are fans of art rock and like a killer lyric will want to be at Barfly to check out Toronto’s Rogue Tenant with Inland Island and Nick McKinlay. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Once again, the DJ crime-fighting duo Punk Police will be dutifully making their bi-monthly appearance at North Star, playing an all-vinyl set of post-punk, punk, new wave, soul and all that other good shit. 3908 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

One of the three festivals going down over the weekend is Fuzztival, happening over the next two nights at la Vitrola. For all of you garage/surf/psych etc. heads, Fuzztival has you covered with DJs, go-go girls and amazing bands playing that damn bug music. Friday, you can check out Waveyard, the Jukeez, Martin Savage and the Jiggers, Montreal fuzz stalwarts (featuring ex-Gruesomes) Fuad and the Feztones and the Schizophrenics. 4602 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $45 for both nights, $25 for each night

The biggest festival of the weekend is definitely Quebec Deathfest, which will have black-adorned metal-heads from all over the world taking up Air Bnbs all over the downtown area. Only in its second edition (though its affiliated U.S. counterpart, Maryland Deathfest, has been happening for years), this fest is blowing up and will be taking over Club Soda, Foufs and Katacombes. Buckle up for this one. The opening gig is thrash/early black metal gods Possessed, Benediction, Sinister at Club Soda. 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $44.25

If you want to get your Quebec Deathfest started early, you can head down to Foufs at the ungodly hour of 4 p.m. for Ghoul, Morbid Saint, Morpheus Desends, Brodequin, Necrotic Mutation, Holy Cost and Aiavaca. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 4 p.m., $32

The third big night as part of Friday’s Deathfest is at Katacombes, with Powercup, Fistfuck, Bandit, Die Choking, Morne, Patent and Maxxpower, Just to make sure you’re paying attention, this Friday night has Sleep, Boris, Voivod, Morne and Posessed all playing Montreal at roughly the same time. Holy fug!!! 1635 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., $20

Saturday: The Quebec Deathfest continues to pummel at Katacombes with power violence warriors Dropdead, Kickxassxviolence, Pillars, Churchburn, Hard Charger, Badass Commander, Chadhel and Detainee. 1635 St-Laurent, 4 p.m., $20

If you think 4 p.m. at Katacombes is too late to start listening to death/grind metal, you can show up at Foufs at 3 p.m. to catch Nuclear fucking Assault with Impaled, Disgorge, Chtheillist, Embludgeonment, Blurring, Vaginal Addiction and Spirit of Rebellion. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 3 p.m., $32

Finally Quebec Death Fest scores high by nabbing ex-Celtic Frost warriors Tryptykon with Asphyx and Cancer at Club Soda. Is that enough metal for you? 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $44.25

Fuzztival finishes their two-night stand at la Vitrola with les Tryptiques, Technicolor Blood, the surfy ’verb of the Men in Gray Suits, les Envahisseur and King Salami and the Cumberland 3 with go-go dancers and a ton of DJs. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $45 for both nights/$25

In surprisingly non-metal or garage news, the trippy trip hop dubs of Massive Attack will shatter the walls of the Bell Centre with bass in your face when they revisit their classic Mezzanine rekkid. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 7:15 p.m., $61.45$123.20

Monday: Those kooky kats in Priors are heading south on tour and are kicking things off at Barfly with Alpha Hopper and the World Health Organization. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m. or after the Habs game/PWYC

Wednesday: If the Massive Attack show has got you hot under the collar, you will definitely want iron your Fred Perry and make it down to Théâtre Fairmount to catch shoegaze gods Ride with the Spririt of the Beehive. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $30/$35

Remember when Orville Peck played at Casa a couple of months ago and it sold out lickety split? Well now he’s playing at the much roomier Sala and guess what….it’s sold out. Will you ever learn?

Current Obsession: Daniel Johnston, Hi How Are You?

