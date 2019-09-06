Friday, September 6

This is the final weekend to witness the awesome alt haute couture creations of French fashion designer Thierry Mugler via the Couturissime exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts. The show, and its accompanying Montreal Couture exhibit, wraps on Sunday, but today might be a good day to see it before the crowds become a thing on the weekend. Hot tip: consuming cannabis or mild psychedelics prior to seeing this show is not a bad idea. (Just remember not to touch the clothes!) 1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–9 p.m., $24/$16 under 30

Today through Sunday, Phi Centre hosts the third annual Resonance Festival of radio art, podcasts and sound creation. This year’s theme focuses on the historical links between radio and literature. 407 St-Pierre, $10/session, $30 day tickets for Sat or Sun, festival passport $50

The September edition of Olympic Park food-truck pile-up Premier Vendredi is happening this evening, with an emphasis on Vietnamese food (in conjunction with Festival Viet de Montréal) and music by Poirier, DJ Coco-em and Huilly Huile. 4549 Pierre de Coubertin, 4–11 p.m.

A building full of art galleries in Mile End is the site of an open house and back to school party with vernissages, ongoing exhibitions, a bar, food and DJs. 5445 and 5455 de Gaspé, 5 p.m.–midnight, free

Catch a musical remount of Bonnie & Clyde at MainLine Theatre, on tonight through Sunday. 3997 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, $30

