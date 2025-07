“Carnivores say oui to this seriously stacked sandwich from Quebec made with smoked beef brisket layered between slices of light rye bread and drizzled with tangy yellow mustard.”

A new report by CNN Travel has listed the Montreal smoked meat sandwich among top 25 best sandwiches in the world.

The report also includes the bánh mì from Vietnam, the po’ boy from New Orleans, the Cubano from Cuba, the lobster roll from New England, the shawarma from the Middle East and the croque monsieur from France, among others.

“Carnivores say oui to this seriously stacked sandwich from Quebec made with smoked beef brisket layered between slices of light rye bread and drizzled with tangy yellow mustard. The best briskets used in a true Montreal smoked meat sandwich are said to soak for up to two weeks in brine and savory aromatics such as coriander, peppercorn and garlic before being smoked and hand-sliced to go down in eternal sandwich glory.”

Best Smoked Meat in Montreal ♥️ #BestOfMTL https://t.co/R2JdjjDiQ6 — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) May 15, 2024 Montreal smoked meat sandwich named among world’s best sandwiches

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.