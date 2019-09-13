Friday, September 13

* Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool screening * Nocturne at the MAC * Disco Capitale * Secret Mile Ex party * House of Barbara at NDQ

Cinéma du Parc is screening Stanley Nelson’s documentary Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, a comprehensive portrait of the artist and the man featuring never-before-seen archival footage, studio outtakes and rare photos. 3575 Parc, various times, $13/$11.50/$10 14-21

Today’s edition of the MAC’s Nocturne invites art lovers to party after work/school, and check out ongoing exhibitions by Rebecca Belmore, Francis Alÿs and Ragnar Kjartansson & the National. DJs M.Bootyspoon, Clickbait and Bamboo Hermann will provide the soundtrack and there will be visuals by Latrompette Studio as well as an engraving workshop. Booze and bites will be sold on site. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–2 a.m., $15

Though we would normally be loathe to recommend any event happening on Crescent Street, Disco Capitale’s disco festival has some serious talent booked today and tomorrow, including live sets by Kallitechnis, DJs Robert Robert and Walla P and famous NYC DJ Jellybean Benitez. Check out the full line-up for this free street fest here. Crescent between Ste-Catherine & de Maisonneuve, 3–11 p.m. both days, free

Party in true Montreal hipster fashion: at a secret Mile Ex location, where you’ve got to BYOB, with music care of Cindy Lee, Frankie Teardrop, Oakland’s Ah-mer-ah-su, Jerico and NPNP. Secret location, 10 p.m., $10

Another party happening in the Mile Ex ’hood (at Notre Dame des Quilles) is the twice-monthly House of Barbara, “featuring some of the most talented blk bb kweer children in town.” 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

