Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Rebecca Belmore, The Named and the Unnamed, 2002

to-do list

Friday, September 13

by CultMTL

* Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool screening
* Nocturne at the MAC
* Disco Capitale
* Secret Mile Ex party
* House of Barbara at NDQ

Cinéma du Parc is screening Stanley Nelson’s documentary Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, a comprehensive portrait of the artist and the man featuring never-before-seen archival footage, studio outtakes and rare photos. 3575 Parc, various times, $13/$11.50/$10 14-21

Today’s edition of the MAC’s Nocturne invites art lovers to party after work/school, and check out ongoing exhibitions by Rebecca Belmore, Francis Alÿs and Ragnar Kjartansson & the National. DJs M.Bootyspoon, Clickbait and Bamboo Hermann will provide the soundtrack and there will be visuals by Latrompette Studio as well as an engraving workshop. Booze and bites will be sold on site. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–2 a.m., $15

Though we would normally be loathe to recommend any event happening on Crescent Street, Disco Capitale’s disco festival has some serious talent booked today and tomorrow, including live sets by Kallitechnis, DJs Robert Robert and Walla P and famous NYC DJ Jellybean Benitez. Check out the full line-up for this free street fest here. Crescent between Ste-Catherine & de Maisonneuve, 3–11 p.m. both days, free

Party in true Montreal hipster fashion: at a secret Mile Ex location, where you’ve got to BYOB, with music care of Cindy Lee, Frankie Teardrop, Oakland’s Ah-mer-ah-su, Jerico and NPNP. Secret location, 10 p.m., $10

Another party happening in the Mile Ex ’hood (at Notre Dame des Quilles) is the twice-monthly House of Barbara, “featuring some of the most talented blk bb kweer children in town.” 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.