Monday, August 12

If you missed Maxime Giroux’s La Grande Noirceur on the big screen earlier this year, it’s playing today at Théâtre Outremont. (See more about the film in our Dec. 2018 cover story.) 1248 Bernard, 4 and 7:30 p.m., $10

Today at Semaine Italienne’s Italian Film Festival, Casa d’Italia presents an encore screening of Anthony Sarracco’s 2019 documentary Montecassino (which premiered over the weekend) in Italian with English subtitles (505 Jean-Talon E., 7 p.m.), while the Cinéma J.A. de Sève at Concordia screens Trois portraits d’Italo Montréalais d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, in Italian with French subtitles (1400 de Maisonneuve W., LB 125, 7 p.m.).

Philadelphia metalcore band Jesus Piece play Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Fuming Mouth, Boundaries and Thrush. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., $15/$18

Calgary country chanteuse Mariel Buckley and her band play Casa del Popolo tonight. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $15/$18

Poetry publisher Metatron hosts the launch of Love Speech, an examination of the inverse of hate speech by Xiaoxuang/Sherry Huang, with readings by four other writers. La Sotterenea (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.