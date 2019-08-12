Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Mariel Buckley

to-do list

Monday, August 12

by CultMTL

* La Grande Noirceur at Théâtre Outremont
* Semaine Italienne’s Italian Film Festival
* Jesus Piece play Bar le Ritz PDB
* Mariel Buckley plays Casa del Popolo
* Metatron hosts Love Speech

If you missed Maxime Giroux’s La Grande Noirceur on the big screen earlier this year, it’s playing today at Théâtre Outremont. (See more about the film in our Dec. 2018 cover story.) 1248 Bernard, 4 and 7:30 p.m., $10

Today at Semaine Italienne’s Italian Film Festival, Casa d’Italia presents an encore screening of Anthony Sarracco’s 2019 documentary Montecassino (which premiered over the weekend) in Italian with English subtitles (505 Jean-Talon E., 7 p.m.), while the Cinéma J.A. de Sève at Concordia screens Trois portraits d’Italo Montréalais d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, in Italian with French subtitles (1400 de Maisonneuve W., LB 125, 7 p.m.).

Philadelphia metalcore band Jesus Piece play Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Fuming Mouth, Boundaries and Thrush. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., $15/$18

Calgary country chanteuse Mariel Buckley and her band play Casa del Popolo tonight. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $15/$18

Poetry publisher Metatron hosts the launch of Love Speech, an examination of the inverse of hate speech by Xiaoxuang/Sherry Huang, with readings by four other writers. La Sotterenea (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.