Experience punk rock genius in Montreal this week

If you’re wondering why there’s been a dip in energy-drink-toting douchebags clogging up our streets and asking for directions, it’s because Osheaga has called it a day for another year. Now that it’s safe to go out again, there are some killer gigs happening this week, including: a legendary oughts rocker from Oslo (making good on his promise to make up for the show he cancelled), last call for one of the last-standing Ramones and a rare gig by one of the heaviest bands of all time.

Thursday: Why not start off your weekend early with some good ol’ meat and potatoes punk rock? Bats in the Belfry are launching their tour at that punk hotspot Katacombes with their mates Union Thugs, Meredith Moon and Dirtnap. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/PWYC

Friday: There is no rest for the Analogue Addiction crew, who have you covered for garage/psych with the Peg’s Holy Void with Meave and Zoon at l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Those mangy mutts behind the Punk Police Rock and Roll Trainwreck will be once again lugging their rare rock ‘n’ roll, punk, new wave and power pop singles to North Star. If this is getting you hot under the collar, slide down to Sunday’s announcement for their real big gig this week. 3908 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

For a night of minimal synth, some serious dark dance grooves and a buttload of neon green PVC, make it to Casa to shake your gloomy ass like a bowl of soup to the darkness of Brusque Twins with Douleur Fantome. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Fans of the punk power of Ol’ School Johnny are invited to see the kids plow through it one last time at Katacombes — after 11 years of relative obscurity the band will be hanging their Chuck Taylors on the nail for good. Helping them enjoy the start of their autumn years will be the Sunset Drip, Up Yours and the Le7tovers. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

If you dug the bludgeoning of Fredricton’s Hard Charger (who totally peeled my face years ago at Brasserie Beaubien), you will want to check out their new jammer Helm, playing with Conditions Apply and Deathnap at Barfly. This will be fuggin’ heavy. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

If you have a hankering for some serious lo-fi pop and punk rock genius, check out L.A.’s Mike Krol, who co-headlines at la Vitrola with Swearin’ while Bambies take up the sweat-act slot. 4602 St-Laurent 9 p.m., $15/$20

Saturday: Those loveable lunks from Gutser are putting on a benefit BBQ, show and pop punk karaoke party so they can get their tunes pressed up in some wax. Hold the phone Mabel… isn’t every show a band does a benefit of sorts? Anywho, get your ass down to Turbo Haüs to get your Sum 41 croon on? 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

Sunday: If you like your screams screamy, you can have a dude scream right in your face about who knows what at Turbo Haüs, where Toronto’s Sparrows are playing with Hopeless Youth and Guttrot. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $9/$12

Okay, he cancelled a while ago but original Turbonegro singer Hank Von Hell makes good on his word and will finally be playing le Ritz with Spiders and local rock studmuffins the Sick Things. If he just completely stuffs his set with Turbonegro’s “Ass Cobra” and “Apocalypse Dudes,” this might actually be sweet. Either way it’s gonna get packed fast, so better show up early — or better yet, get tickets now!!! 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $27/$30

Wednesday: Oddly enough, the two big shows of the week are happening on the same day. Starting this stacked night off is the legendary CJ Ramone, who’ll be performing his versions of the Ramones classics one last time — Looks like CJ, one of only two remaining Ramones alumni, is giving up touring for good. Warming up the room will be Dog Party. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 9 p.m., $24

Finally, one of my all-time favourite bands, Neurosis, will crush yer cranium with emotionally deep brute strength at Corona with the devastatingly heavy Bell Witch and Deaf Kids. If you’ve never seen Neurosis before, this is mandatory — their brutal blow just gets heavier as the years go on. And having Bell Witch open is definite gravy. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 6:30 p.m., $43

Current Obsession: Various Artists (compiled by Lux Interior), The Graveyard Tramps Eat the Forbidden City Dog Food

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com