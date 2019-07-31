Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Kinton's Mega Ramen Challenge

to-do list

Wednesday, July 31

by CultMTL

* Art and Disorderly art fair
* Mega Ramen Challenge
* The Leanover album launch
* Comedy Showcase

Howl Arts and Mayamorphosis present the Art and Disorderly art fair at Casa del Popolo. 4873 St-Laurent, 5–9 p.m., free

If you’ve got an insatiable hunger for ramen, Kinton Ramen is hosting a Mega Ramen Challenge wherein clients must finish their mega bowl within 15 minutes or pay its $35 price tag. If you succeed, the ramen is free and you get a Kinton t-shirt. 1202 Union, 5–9:30 p.m.

If “dreamgroove” is a made-up music sub-genre that piques your interest, local band the Leanover are launching their new album Portico tonight at the Diving Bell Social Club with openers Catbug. 3956 St-Laurent, 3rd floor, doors 8 p.m., $7/$10

With the end of Just for Laughs last weekend, the constant flow of stand-up comedy in the city has ebbed. If that has got you down, you may want to check out the Comedy Showcase tonight at la P’tite Grenouille. 3435 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

