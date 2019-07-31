Wednesday, July 31

Howl Arts and Mayamorphosis present the Art and Disorderly art fair at Casa del Popolo. 4873 St-Laurent, 5–9 p.m., free

If you’ve got an insatiable hunger for ramen, Kinton Ramen is hosting a Mega Ramen Challenge wherein clients must finish their mega bowl within 15 minutes or pay its $35 price tag. If you succeed, the ramen is free and you get a Kinton t-shirt. 1202 Union, 5–9:30 p.m.

If “dreamgroove” is a made-up music sub-genre that piques your interest, local band the Leanover are launching their new album Portico tonight at the Diving Bell Social Club with openers Catbug. 3956 St-Laurent, 3rd floor, doors 8 p.m., $7/$10

With the end of Just for Laughs last weekend, the constant flow of stand-up comedy in the city has ebbed. If that has got you down, you may want to check out the Comedy Showcase tonight at la P’tite Grenouille. 3435 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

