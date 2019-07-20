Saturday, July 20

* Flohmarkt Pop-ups vintage/streetwear sale * Never Apart fourth anniversary * Brooklyn Block Party at Village au Pied du Courant * More Just For Laughs Off-JFL shows * Moonshine party

Flohmarkt Pop-ups presents a huge vintage streetwear sale today and tomorrow, with 30 vendors set up in the Plateau mega-boutique that once housed Urban Outfitters. 4301 St-Denis, 12–6 p.m.

Mile Ex art space Never Apart celebrates its fourth anniversary with one of its signature daytime pool parties, featuring DJs Priori, Glowzi and Empress Cissy Low, performances by Grant Canyon and United Colors of Benetton Kiki House, snacks, a cash bar and good vibes. 7049 St-Urbain, 3–9 p.m., free

East End outdoor party spot Village au Pied du Courant hosts a Brooklyn Block Party with singers, rappers, dancers, DJs, a dance battle for kids, vendors selling dolls, jewellery and clothing, a bar, food trucks and stands selling burgers, paella, Portuguese chicken and dim sum and a great view of the fireworks at 10 p.m. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 4–11:59 p.m., free entry

Tonight at Just for Laughs, as part of the Off-JFL wing of the programming, Montreal comedian/entertainer Tranna Wintour presents Dear Alanis: A So-Called Musical Comedy (Café Cleopatra, 1230 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $25.94), fellow locals Keith Waterfield and Leighland Beckman present a festival edition of their long-running live talk show Life Lessons (Mainline Theatre, 3997 St-Laurent, 10:30 p.m., $25.94) and Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir! play a free outdoor show (Loto-Québec stage, Place des Festivals/Quartier des Spectacles, 10 p.m., free).

The acclaimed monthly full-moon party known as Moonshine is happening tonight, and although the DJ line-up has not been announced — ie. details are even more scarce than usual — organizers say “It’s the annual Midnight Cup! START STRETCHING!” Secret location, 11 p.m., price unlisted

