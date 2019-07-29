Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Mami Yonekura

to-do list

Monday, July 29

by CultMTL

* Depraved screening at Fantasia
* Origami workshop hosted by McGill’s Yellow Door Hive
* Mami Yonekura vernissage at BBAM! Gallery
* Loma Prieta and Jerome’s Dream play Bar le Ritz
* Void at la Sotterenea

Among the films screening at the ongoing Fantasia film fest today is NYC horror auteur Larry Fessenden’s take on Frankenstein, Depraved. Hall Theatre (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 3 p.m., $12

McGill’s Yellow Door Hive hosts an origami workshop led by exchange students from Japan. Bonus: tea and snacks. 3590 Jeanne-Mance, 4–6 p.m., free

Five acclaimed visual artists from Japan are showing their work in several Canadian galleries for the first time, among them Montreal’s BBAM! Gallery, which hosts a vernissage for Mami Yonekura’s exhibition this evening. 808 Atwater, 6–11 p.m., free

Americanos Loma Prieta and Jerome’s Dream bring punk and indie rock prowess to Bar le Ritz alongside Toronto’s Respire and locals Diana Crawls.179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

Rave is the theme of a basement dance party called Void, going down under la Sala Rossa, at la Sotterenea. See the DJ/VJ line-up here. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.
For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.