Monday, July 29

* Depraved screening at Fantasia * Origami workshop hosted by McGill’s Yellow Door Hive * Mami Yonekura vernissage at BBAM! Gallery * Loma Prieta and Jerome’s Dream play Bar le Ritz * Void at la Sotterenea

Among the films screening at the ongoing Fantasia film fest today is NYC horror auteur Larry Fessenden’s take on Frankenstein, Depraved. Hall Theatre (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 3 p.m., $12

McGill’s Yellow Door Hive hosts an origami workshop led by exchange students from Japan. Bonus: tea and snacks. 3590 Jeanne-Mance, 4–6 p.m., free

Five acclaimed visual artists from Japan are showing their work in several Canadian galleries for the first time, among them Montreal’s BBAM! Gallery, which hosts a vernissage for Mami Yonekura’s exhibition this evening. 808 Atwater, 6–11 p.m., free

Americanos Loma Prieta and Jerome’s Dream bring punk and indie rock prowess to Bar le Ritz alongside Toronto’s Respire and locals Diana Crawls.179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

Rave is the theme of a basement dance party called Void, going down under la Sala Rossa, at la Sotterenea. See the DJ/VJ line-up here. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.