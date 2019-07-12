Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Cadence Weapon

to-do list

Friday, July 12

by CultMTL

* AIM Festival
* Vans Park Series at Olympic Park
* Wu Tang Clan at Place Bell
* A Very Deviant Pride at la Sotterenea
* Cadence Weapon b2b Jacques Greene

Fans of electronic music should check out the 5th anniversary of rave camping event AIM Festival over the weekend, featuring non-stop all-night music at five stages. It takes place in Parc Carillon (St-André-d’Argenteuil) an hour out of town. Shuttles busses are available from Montmorency metro. Highlights of this year’s fest include Brazil’s excellent DJ Anna and veteran Berlin tech-house artist Anja Schneider. Also don’t miss Multi-Culti’s annual label showcase. For more information, check here. 3 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday, $129.95 (3-day pass) + $62.51 (camping pass), day passes available.

The skateboarding competition known as Vans Park Series takes place in Montreal today and tomorrow after being hosted for years in Vancouver, and with the event comes a brand new permanent skatepark by the Olympic Stadium. Check out the mens’ and womens’ prelims and semi-finals today, and see more info about the event and the skatepark here. Vans Pro Park (Parc Olympique Esplanade, 4545 Pierre-de-Coubertin), 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free, all ages

The one and only Wu-Tang Clan plays Laval’s Place Bell on a tour marking the 25th anniversary of their debut album Enter the Wu Tang (36 Chambers). (Also on the Wu-Tang tip, Bar le Ritz PDB is hosting a party/afterparty.) 1950 Claude-Gagné Road, 7 p.m., $52.25–$76.75

La Sotterenea plays host to A Very Deviant Pride with performances by Backxwash, Chârogne, La Fièvre, Big Sissy and Yum. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Montreal producer and formerly Montreal-based Edmonton rapper Cadence Weapon DJ b2b at Datcha tonight to mark the release of a joint single, “Night Service” / “Silencioooo.” 98 Laurier W., 10 p.m., $15

Dust-e-1, Ambien Baby and Pascale Projecte headline at after-hours event Homegrown Harvest. Secret Location, 12 a.m.–7 a.m., $15+

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of  Hammer of the Mods.