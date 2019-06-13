Who we are...

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL

CupcakKe

to-do list

Thursday, June 13

by CultMTL

* International Market for Digital Art
* Nomadic Massive at Ausgang Plaza
* Green haüs opening party
* The Leap talk on New Green Deal
* CupcakKe at Théâtre Fairmount

The 13th annual International Marketplace for Digital Art is on today and tomorrow at the Phi Centre as part of the ongoing ELEKTRA festival. The event features talks by artists and round table discussions. While it’s primarily a gathering of professionals, it is open to the public. 407 St-Pierre, 10 a.m.–11 p.m., free

Montreal hip hop collective Nomadic Massive launch their new album Times with a 5 à 7 party, talk-show and album-listening session at Ausgang Plaza. 6524 St-Laurent, 4:30 p.m., free

The team from Aire Commune are opening yet another pop-up public event space called Green haüs. Tonight’s inaugural party features DJ sets by Pony, DJ NAD, DJ MaD and others. 5 p.m., 185 Louvain W., free

Environmental advocacy group the Leap (co-founded by Naomi Klein) is organizing a public talk on a Green New Deal for Canada. Speakers include David Suzuki, Ellen Gabriel, Dominic Champagne and others. The talk will be followed by a “barnstorm” session. St Jax Montreal (1439 Ste-Catherine W., 6:30 p.m., $10–$15

All ages are welcome to Théâtre Fairmount to see Chicago rapper CupcakKe with local opener Janette King. 5240 Parc, doors 8 p.m., $25/$35

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.