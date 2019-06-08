Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

BLOND:ISH

to-do list

Saturday, June 8

by CultMTL

* Pull-Up Selecta at Parc des Amériques
* Moonshine block party at MURAL
* Adam Sandler at Bell Centre
* Janette King at Diving Bell
* BLOND:ISH at PY1 Nights

If you’re walking along the Main this afternoon, you could always stop at the Fringe Festival’s Pull-Up Selecta event at Parc des Amériques, featuring DJ sets by Seed Organization, MC Clinton Sly and Icky Magdala. Corner of Rachel and St-Laurent, 1 p.m., free

The Moonshine party crew thrives in tight afterhours spaces with their monthly events so it’ll be interesting to see how they fare with a block party (that begins by daylight), smack in the middle of the Main as part of Mural fest festivities. The party will spill over into the Mural Art Pub after 11 p.m. 3527 St-Laurent, 7 p.m.–3 a.m., Art Pub free with RSVP/$5 at the door

As a prelude to the Just for Laughs festival in July, Adam Sandler brings his 100% Fresher tour to the Bell Centre, with special guest (and fellow SNL alum) Rob Schneider. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens, 8 p.m., $99–$232 (various price points)

Singer, producer and DJ Janette King headlines at Diving Bell along with Maryze and L.A. Foster. 3956 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Whether Grand Prix stuff is your thing or not, it’s as good an excuse as any to check out the new pyramid thingy in the Old Port, where DJ Dexter Crowe is opening for BLOND:ISH at a party entitled A Night in Candy World. PY1 Nights (Quai de l’horloge), 10 p.m., $50

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.