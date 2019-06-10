Monday, June 10

* NYC artists at Mural Fest * Montalvo Flamenco Jazz at Dièse Onze * Van Hechter at Bar Social Verdun * Modo Yogo on the Canal * Pangea at La Vitrola

As part of Mural fest, several galleries, artist collectives and artists from NYC are taking part in the Global Artist Initiative exhibition at the Plateau’s Espace 8, today through Saturday. 4040 St-Laurent, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

Montalvo Flamenco Jazz and special guest Chafik El Khourouj (playing the oud) are at Dièse Onze tonight. 4115-A St-Denis, 7 p.m., $10–$15 (suggested contribution)

Singer-songwriter Van Hechter and the Vanettes are having an album release for their latest, Love Elastic at Bar Social Verdun. 3819 Wellington, 7 p.m., price unlisted

Modo Yoga Griffintown is offering classes on the Lachine Canal Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays all summer. Proceeds are going to Pointe-Saint-Charles community charity Share the Warmth. 1744 William #500, 7 p.m., $5 suggested donation

Pangea is a Montreal music collective featuring drone, kosmiche jazz (ie. krautrock) and sound art acts Some Became Hollow Tubes, BLD and Black Givre. Tonight at la Vitrola, as part of the Suoni per il Popolo fest, each act will play a set and then assemble as Pangea for a “tectonic mega-jam” that promises “explosive tribal polyrhythmic soundscapes and unsettling earth shattering atmospheres.” 4602 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/$13

