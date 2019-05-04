Saturday, May 4

Kirin J Callinan

The latest issue of Vallum magazine, the Connections issue, and poet A.F. Mortiz’s latest book The Art of Surgery are launching together at Mile Ex’s Rocket Science Room. See more about both publications here. 170 Jean-Talon W. #204), doors 6 p.m., readings 7 p.m., $5 suggested donation

Eccentric Australian singer-songwriter Kirin J Callinan plays Bar le Ritz PDB with Pascale Project and Mouth Breather. (And you can stick around for the Aphex Twin dance party afterwards.) 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $12/$15

Montreal bands Saint Lo and Feelings Meeting launch their new albums at the Diving Bell Social Club, with openers Living Hour and Maybel. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 9 p.m., $8/$10

Underground all-nighter Astral promises psytrance, progressive and melodic techno accompanied by live psychedelic painting. Tickets are limited so get them in advance. 3285 Cavendish, 9 p.m.–11 a.m., $30

Another after-hours option is Hell in Paradise where DJs Philippe Gratton and Erik Faulkner will be headlining. There’s no ATM on site so bring cash. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $10/$15

Over twenty DJs are playing for the 15th anniversary of Village club Circus. The Funktion Room features trance, while the X-room will have hip hop and dance hall. The Gallery has a lineup of techno/house DJs. 917 St-Catherine E, 12 a.m.–10 a.m., $30/$40

