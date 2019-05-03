Friday, May 3

Sasha J Langford

Today and tomorrow there’s a block party dedicated to hip hop culture taking place at the Place des Arts esplanade. There will be workshops on dance, rap, graffiti and DJing, a video game zone, live mural painting and several performances. Corner of St-Catherine and Jeanne-Mance, 1 p.m., free

Club Pelicano celebrates its first birthday. DJs Forrest, Voytek and invited friends will be playing for the occasion. 1076 Bleury, suite 001, 5 p.m., free

Some tickets remain for Michelle Obama’s event Becoming, a conversation between the former first lady of the U.S. and Valerie Jarrett. Bell Centre (1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal), 8 p.m., $209.25

Fans of dubstep may want to head to Southern Invasion at Bain Mathieu. Headlining at the pool stage will be Belgium’s Point.Blank, Zubah of Atlanta and Motus. The second basement stage will have six DJs playing over the night. 2915 Ontario E., 9 p.m., $25+

Vancouver experimental electronic composer Sasha J Langford plays la Vitrola with openers Data Slum, Valeda, Vinu-vinu, and Jordan TB. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10

Queer techno night Heavy Load is going down at Cabaret Berlin, with DJs le Cantin and Diskommander supplying the beats. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m./$8

