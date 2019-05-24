Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Shaun J Wright

Shaun J Wright

to-do list

Friday, May 24

by CultMTL

* Ken Lum typography talk
* Comics Art Festival
* OFFTA kicks off
* Adyn Townes at Rocket Science Room
* Muy Muy Montreal afterhours

Artist Ken Lum visits Montreal for A-B-Z-LUM and offers a free talk, “Not My Type: Thoughts on Typographic Taste.” From Vancouver to Rotterdam and Gwangju, Lum explores identity through language and letterforms. Even strip mall signs. See our interview with Lum here. 1515 Ste-Catherine W. (EV 1.605), 6 p.m., free

The Comics Art Festival (aka Festival BD de Montréal) features 170 comics creators from all over, with 60 special events and seven exhibitions in l’Espace Lafontaine, today through Sunday. Rachel & Papineau, 1–7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, free

Interdisciplinary, experimental, emerging performing arts and artists are the focus of OFFTA, an event that was originally founded to offer counter-programming to Festival TransAmériques but is now friendly enough with the other festival to have a joint hot dog party. OFFTA begins today — with a workshop, an art game, a performance and an opening party — and runs through June 2.

Yet another night of indie folk is on at the Rocket Science Room tonight, where Adyn Townes will be headlining with support from Val Thomas. 170 Jean-Talon W. (#204), 8 p.m., $10/$12

If you’re in the mood for an ’80s throwback night, there’s an Indochine/New Order/Joy Division dance party on at Bar la Shop. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $5

Two Mexico City collectives, Por Detroit and Bears in Space are organizing a “hyper-queer” afterhours party here entitled Muy Muy Montreal. Shaun J. Wright, Data Plan and Perfect Lovers will be playing Chicago house, acid, techno and disco. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $15+

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.