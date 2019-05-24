Friday, May 24

Artist Ken Lum visits Montreal for A-B-Z-LUM and offers a free talk, “Not My Type: Thoughts on Typographic Taste.” From Vancouver to Rotterdam and Gwangju, Lum explores identity through language and letterforms. Even strip mall signs. See our interview with Lum here. 1515 Ste-Catherine W. (EV 1.605), 6 p.m., free

The Comics Art Festival (aka Festival BD de Montréal) features 170 comics creators from all over, with 60 special events and seven exhibitions in l’Espace Lafontaine, today through Sunday. Rachel & Papineau, 1–7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, free

Interdisciplinary, experimental, emerging performing arts and artists are the focus of OFFTA, an event that was originally founded to offer counter-programming to Festival TransAmériques but is now friendly enough with the other festival to have a joint hot dog party. OFFTA begins today — with a workshop, an art game, a performance and an opening party — and runs through June 2.

Yet another night of indie folk is on at the Rocket Science Room tonight, where Adyn Townes will be headlining with support from Val Thomas. 170 Jean-Talon W. (#204), 8 p.m., $10/$12

If you’re in the mood for an ’80s throwback night, there’s an Indochine/New Order/Joy Division dance party on at Bar la Shop. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $5

Two Mexico City collectives, Por Detroit and Bears in Space are organizing a “hyper-queer” afterhours party here entitled Muy Muy Montreal. Shaun J. Wright, Data Plan and Perfect Lovers will be playing Chicago house, acid, techno and disco. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $15+

