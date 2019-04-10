Wednesday, April 10

Justin Wright

Lower Plateau resto/bar Suzanne plays host to the first edition of a new DJ event, Acidulée, focussing on disco, funk and boogie. DJs Massyl, Leëf and Ellxandra will be playing. 20 Duluth E., 6 p.m., free

Clébard is having an apéro for digital nomads (ie. folks who work from their computers so they’re not tied to a specific location). Participants are invited to discuss online business, entrepreneurship, marketing as well as strategies for working while travelling. 4557 St-Denis, 6 p.m., free (RSVP required)

Berlin-based tech-house and electro-pop producer Jan Blomqvist plays bougie Old Port supper club Flyjin and may actually provide a good enough reason to go there. 417 St-Pierre, 7 p.m., price unlisted

Check out the first of two screenings of Veronica Mockler’s Les Interprètes, a multimedia performance on the power of representation of teenagers who have recently immigrated to Quebec. For more about the project, see our interview with Mockler here. Maison de la culture du Plateau-Mont-Royal (465 Mont-Royal E.), 7:30 p.m., free

Montreal cellist/composer Justin Wright (formerly of Sweet Mother Logic and tons of other local bands) launches his debut solo LP Music for Staying Warm. His sound bridges new classical and experimental indie music, synthetic and acoustic sounds. The opener is Mich Cota. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $10/$13

Darren Henwood headlines Bishop & Gags, the weekly stand-up event at Mile End pub Bishop & Bagg. 52 St-Viateur W., 9 p.m., free

