Montreal bands rule local stages this week

Wah-hoo! after a long, cold winter, things are definitely taking off with more venues popping up around town all the time. Although there are some out-of-town bands headed our way, this week is definitely rooled by the locals.

Thursday: If you’re looking for some meat and potatoes punk rock you can make it down to Turbo Haüs to catch Bad Skin, the Crooked and Rival. After the punker gig ends at 11 p.m. you can make it over to Turbo’s bar side for their weekly Heavy Metal Thursday DJ night — word is still out on what kind of music they’ll play. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $10

Local promoters Analogue Addiction have a busy weekend ahead, starting tonight with Shady Bug, Blooming Season and Prime Junk. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 9 p.m., $12

At Casa you can catch L.A.’s Standards with the mathy post-punk of Gulfer and the first show by Fer Sher. Will Fer Sher last more than one show in this topsy-turvy world of rock? Only time will tell. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

Friday: Fans of locals Gulfer who want to keep their mathy post-punk rollin’ will want to show up for New Damage’s Life in Vacuum with Jesus Horse and Late Night Drugs at Turbo Haüs. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10/$13

Saturday: Distorsion and Analogue Addiction combine their super powers and host the synth-pop and post-punk of Nyssa with Night Lunch and Jyraph at Casa. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

For another night of straight-up punk rawk you can catch Empty Minds with Toronto’s Hot Lips and the Lef7overs at the romantic getaway that is Bistro de Paris. 4536 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

If you were thinking that the legendary Reagan-era SoCal skate band Aggression were playing at Katacombes, you will be disappointed as it is the B.C.-based thrash metal band Aggression — who I assume have never visited the popular Internet website Google. Also playing are the Beatles and Led Zeppelin. Scratch that — openers are Canceric, Necrosphere and Fast Idle. (Seriously though, when naming your band, check it out first.) 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$15

Turbo Haüs keeps there weekend going with Wake, Patent, Detainee and Deathnap. 2040 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $13/$15

For some melodic punk, you can check out Ex Hex with Moaning at l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $20/$23

Sunday: If you ever wondered what a soundtrack to a Cormac McCarthy book would sound like, you could check out the gothic Americana of Boston’s Beat Circus, Kee Avil and the broken beats of Red Mass side project Brakhage. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 8 p.m., price unlisted

Turbo Haüs also plays host to the Punk Rock Flea Market, with live performances from Greg Rekus, Barasso and the Heart Attack Kids. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $10

In more punk rock news, you can get into the seventh edition of Endless Noise Disaster with Philly’s Arseholes, Ultrarat, CPU Rave and Snara at la Sotterenea. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

Tuesday: If you haven’t been to the long-running Deadly Mardi DIY Shows at Rockette, now is your chance — check out Toronto’s Deliluh with (ahem) Dylan. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

Wednesday: The young chaps from Deathboat have done grown up real good with appearances on the Queb version of The Voice and are launching a new record called The Lines Are Real with their new band the Bottle, with Oakhearts at Turbo Haüs. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $5

