Tuesday, April 9

University of the Streets Café will be at Art Hives Concordia this evening for a panel on whether post-secondary education perpetuates inequality. Métis film-maker Michelle Smith, Leslie Nikole and UQAM PhD candidate Emanuel Guay will participate in a discussion moderated by Pointe-St-Charles community organiser Michelle Duscheneau. EV Building (1515 St-Catherine W., room 5.777), 7 p.m., free
McGill outreach group Physics Matters is hosting a talk on the nature of time as part of their public lecture series. Guilherme Franzmann will be the speaker. Frank Dawson Adams Auditorium (3450 University), 7 p.m., free
Tranna Wintour’s film screening/comedy event Trannavision is happening again at Diving Bell Social Club, and this edition (the last one for two months) aims to reveal Julia Roberts’ mediocrity via the biggest romcom of the ’90s, My Best Friend’s Wedding. 3956A St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5
Rebecca’s Northan’s “spontaneous theatre creation” Blind Date invites one audience volunteer to be her date on stage at the Centaur on each night of its run (through April 28), with Queer Blind Date shows happening on Thursdays during the play’s run (April 11, 18, 25). Centaur Theatre (453 St-François-Xavier), various times, $49
Pittsburgh power pop punk trio (try and say that 3 times fast) Calyx plays Barfly along with Bécyk Fantôme and Fait Divers. 4062A St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/PWYC/NOTAFLOF
Birmingham, AB rapper YBN Nahmir — perhaps best known for his single “Bounce Out With That” — plays Club Soda with local openers TBA. 1225 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $30/$35
