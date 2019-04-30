Tuesday, April 30

Shy Girls

Drawn & Quarterly’s monthly Graphic Novel Book Club is discussing Julie Doucet’s classic My New York Diary. You can also grab a copy at 20% off before the meeting. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

The ninth edition of the I Like It Comedy Show is on at l’Escogriffe, with headliner Rodney Ramsay and support from comics including Emma Overton and Tatyana Olal plys hosts Steve Patrick Adams and Jacob Greco. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., PWYC

Portland Oregon-based R&B singer-songwriter Shy Girls (aka Dan Vidmar) plays Le Ministère with openers AKUA. 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $16/$20

Newfoundland alt-country act Sherry Ryan plays the Rocket Science Room with Wheel Club regular Bobby Dove. 170 Jean-Talon W. #204, 8 p.m., $10/$12

From a little town called Compton, a rapper named Boogie is playing le Belmont tonight as part of his Everything’s for Sale tour. Openers are KB Devaughn, Bobby Sessions and Riley. 4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $18.50

