Tuesday, April 23

Tanya Tagaq

Scotch lovers may be interested in a masterclass on Douglas Laing & co. scotches given by company representative Keith Beattie. He will be talking about the evolution of the whiskey industry over the past few generations. Foiegwa (3001 Notre-Dame W.), 1 p.m., free (email rsvp required)

Polaris Prize-winning Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq wrote a book called Split Tooth, and it’s the subject of tonight’s Indigenous Literatures Bookclub event at la Petite Drawn & Quarterly. 176 Bernard, 7–9 p.m., free

The Phi Centre’s exhibition Yoko Ono: Growing Freedom starts later this week, but you can check out tonight’s conference by curators Cheryl Sim and Gunnar B. Kravan, who will be joined by visiting curator Caroline Andrieux. Arrive early, because seats are limited and it’s first come first served. 407 St-Pierre, 7 p.m., free

Diving Bell Social (Movie) Club invites you to check out a screening of Sam Raimi’s 1987 horror comedy classic Evil Dead 2. As a bonus, Lorenzo Gutiérrez’s Vampire Rebound will screen prior to the feature. 3956A St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

Punk rockers Jonesy and the Bambies play the Deadly Mardis DIY show at Rockette Bar tonight. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.