Tuesday, April 2

Chanthy Yen, head chef and co-owner of Fieldstone restaurant is collaborating with micro-brewery Dieu Du Ciel to host a dinner at Bar Pamplemousse featuring crispy pork belly, arctic char, eggplants and other delicious stuff cooked in a wood-fire oven and accompanied by beers not featured on DDC’s regular menu. 1579 St-Laurent, 4:30 p.m.–12 a.m., dishes around $15–$20

With spring comes a new round of Drink & Draw events at Plateau bar Blue Dog. BYO materials, and feel free to stick around for the dance party after 9 p.m. 3958 St-Laurent, 6:30–9 p.m., free entry

Check out Dana Gingras’s immersive VR experience Chute Libre in the SATosphere. The show debuts tonight and will be on Tuesday to Saturday through the end of the month. There is also an option that includes dinner. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $20.50 ($58.50 with dinner)

After a long studio and stage hiatus in favour of their Moderat side project, German electronic duo Modeselektor are back at it, playing a live set at Théâtre Fairmount tonight with openers Nautiluss. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $37, all ages

It’s the second anniversary of Salon Daomé’s Tuesday night event Fun Factory. They’re having a Halloween in April party and are asking folks to dress up in ’80s costumes. All of their resident DJs will be accompanied by New York’s Club Kid. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

