Thursday, April 18

Check out a joint vernissage at Dazibao for new multimedia art works by Steve Bates (Three Sounds) and Douglas Moffat (#MALLSOFT). 5455 de Gaspé #109, 7–10 p.m.

See new exhibitions by six visual artists (who contributed to Dax Dasilva’s new book) and filmmaker Damien Siqueiros at Never Apart’s spring vernissage. The event will also feature the launch of season two of Never Apart TV and music by DJ Glowzi. 7049 St-Urbain, 6–10 p.m., free entry, cash-only bar

The Canadian premiere of Danny Garcia’s documentary STIV, on punk rock legend Stiv Bators (of Dead Boys and Lords of the New Church) is on tonight at Katacombes. There will also be a live performance by the Church Boys and DJ sets by Taber Naki. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $12

Mme. Cuir Montréal is hosting a variety cabaret fundraiser for the Centre for Victims of Sexual Abuse entitled The Trigger Warning Show at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20/$25

Head to La Sotterenea for a night of electro, acid, industrial and noise with live sets by Lowebrau, Fxbip, Serieu X and Tourment. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Belgian DJ Lost Desert (aka Patrick Bruyndonx) is playing a three-hour DJ set at Newspeak with opener Fuentes. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $10/$20

