Thursday, April 11

Galerie COA is opening its doors for the vernissage of Soft Existentialism, a collection of new ceramics works by Quebec artist Alexandra Levasseur as well as the Cosmic Landscapes series by Ber Arce. 6405 St-Laurent, 5–8 p.m.
The Museum of Jewish Montreal are teaming up with The Wandering Chew to organise a 10 Plagues Trivia Party. There will be plague-themed drinks (one for each) while teams of six compete to win various prizes from local businesses. 4040 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $20
L’Escogriffe has a night of punk rock from here and abroad on the menu for tonight. Sudbury’s Tommie and the Commies will be joined by Montpellier, France’s the Lullies with local support from Priors and Dates. Afterwards there will be a DJ set by Pete Slovenly. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10/NOTAFLOF
Halifax indie rockers Wintersleep play Sala in support of their latest record In the Land Of. Opening are Caveboy and Victory Chimes. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20/$25
London, UK techno DJ Pariah headlines at Datcha tonight with opener DJ Spence. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $13.50
