Sunday, April 14

The spring edition of the Grande Braderie de Mode Québécoise wraps its four-day run at Marché Bonsecours, where dozens of Quebec designers are selling their stuff at discounted prices (up to 80 per cent off). 350 St-Paul E., 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Vintage lovers will want to check out another clothing sale, this one mounted by Flohmarket Pop-ups, who’ve brought together 25 vendors selling retro apparel. 4301 St-Denis, 12–6 p.m.

The ongoing Montreal Printed Art Festival are having their print art fair today. Silkscreen prints, posters, letterpress, engravings and art in other media will be on sale and artists will be present. WIP (3487 St-Laurent), 12 p.m., free

Vancouver Hindu rapper Tommy Genesis has been described as “the internet’s most rebellious underground rap queen”. She will be playing Le Belmont along with opener Deb Never. 4483 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8/$12

Atlanta-based all-girl punk/garage trio the Coathangers play Bar le Ritz along with Big Bite and Lonely Parade. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $15/$20

